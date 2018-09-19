Shead signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.

Shead has a history with the Lions, having agreed to a one-year deal and spent training camp and the preseason with the club before being released Sept. 1. The veteran cornerback should serve as a depth option at the position for Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ryan-fitzpatrick-1400.jpg

    Week 3 streaming options

    Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...

  • greg-zuerlein.jpg

    Week 3 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • josh-gordon-1400.jpg

    Week 3 Trade Values

    Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...