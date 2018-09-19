Lions' DeShawn Shead: Pens deal with Lions
Shead signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.
Shead has a history with the Lions, having agreed to a one-year deal and spent training camp and the preseason with the club before being released Sept. 1. The veteran cornerback should serve as a depth option at the position for Detroit.
