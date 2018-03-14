Lions' DeShawn Shead: Signs one-year deal with Detroit
Shead signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Shead was recently cut loose by Seattle after an injury-ravaged 2017 season in which Shead was bouncing back from a torn ACL and wasn't available to play until Week 16. However, the Portland State product is fully healthy and has proved to be a versatile defensive back who logged playing time at each position in the Seahawks secondary since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He'll initially slot in as the No. 3 cornerback in Detroit behind Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson, though it's possible that the Lions' 2017 second-round pick, Teez Tabor, could push him for playing time before long.
