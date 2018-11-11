Shead will start at cornerback for the Lions on Sunday against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Shead is drawing the start in place of Darius Slay (knee). Shead has played more than 14 snaps just twice this season, but he's likely in line for a significant role Sunday. He'll figure to see an uptick in snaps so long as Slay remains out.

More News
Our Latest Stories