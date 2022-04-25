Elliott should be in the mix for a starting role in 2022, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
With Tracy Walker cemented at deep safety and A.J. Parker commanding a starting nickelback role as a rookie, the 6-foot-1 Elliott would most likely fit in as a strong safety. After the Lions gave up on a 2019 third-rounder in Will Harris despite injuries at safety late last season, Elliott's competition for a potentially IDP-relevant role currently consists of a slew of undrafted projects like Jalen Elliott and C.J. Moore.
