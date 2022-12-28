Elliott (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Elliott was ruled out for Week 16 due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Week 15. He remained sidelined to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Chicago.
