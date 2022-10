Elliot was carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

What exactly happened to Elliot is unclear, but he appeared to be favoring his leg upon suffering the injury. The Lions secondary has suffered multiple injuries in the contest, as Will Harris (groin) and Saivion Smith (neck) have both already exited early. With Elliot out of action, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph are the team's only healthy safeties.