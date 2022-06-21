Elliott is the favorite to start at safety next to Tracy Walker, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It seems that Elliott has made a favorable impression since signing a one-year deal with Detroit earlier this spring. While it sounds like Brady Breeze, Ifeatu Melifonwu and C.J. Moore are in the mix for rotational snaps, it appears that a starting spot is Elliott's to lose entering training camp.

More News