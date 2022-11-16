Elliott (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' injury report Wednesday.
Elliott entered concussion protocols after being forced out during the first half of Detroit's Week 10 win over the Bears. While he was able to log a limited session during the first practice of Week 11, he'll still have to clear the league's protocol before suiting up for Sunday's game against the Giants. Elliott has played a prominent role in the Lions' secondary over eight games this season, recording 57 tackles, two passes defended and an interception, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Friday's final injury report.