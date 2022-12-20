Elliott (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
The Lions just held a walk-through and not an official practice, so Elliott's estimate is not a positive sign to start the week ahead of Saturday's game at Carolina. He is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Jets. More clarity on his status will come as the week progresses, but C.J. Moore would presumably fill in for him at free safety should he ultimately have to miss some time.
