Elliott (shoulder) is unlikely to play in Week 17 versus the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Elliott will likely miss a second straight game Sunday against Chicago after he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Jets. In the safety's absence last week, Ifeatu Melifonwu played a season-high 97 percent of the defensive snaps, something that will likely be replicated in Week 17.