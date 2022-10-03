Elliott collected 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks.
Elliott's 11 tackles in Week 4 brings his total up to 28 on the season, as he also played every defensive snap Sunday against Seattle. The 25-year-old safety will look to produce another notable stat line Sunday at New England.
