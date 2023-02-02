Elliott registered 96 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble over 14 games in 2022.

Playing on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2022, Elliott had a rough start to his tenure in Detroit that included an early-season benching. However, it didn't take Elliott long to work his way back into the lineup, where he was an every-down player over the second half the year. Considering that he figures to have plenty of suitors for his services in 2023, Elliott is far from certain to return to Detroit in 2023.