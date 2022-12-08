Elliott (ankle) was listed as a full participant on the Lions' practice report Thursday.
Elliott popped up was a non-participant during practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. However, he seems to have quickly worked past this issue, so the free safety should reprise an every-down role against the Vikings on Sunday. Elliott has recorded 79 tackles, a forced fumble and two passes defended, including an interception, over 11 games this season.
More News
-
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Tallies eight tackles•
-
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Team's top tackler Sunday•
-
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Ready to roll Sunday•
-
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Limited in practice Wednesday•