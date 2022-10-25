Elliott recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.
Elliott finished with the Lions' second most tackles behind Jeff Okudah despite playing a season-low 48 defensive snaps against Dallas. The 25-year-old temporarily exited with a lower-body injury versus New England in Week 5, and he appeared to switch off free-safety reps with JuJu Hughes, who played 16 of Detroit's 63 defensive snaps in Week 7. Elliott is currently on pace to set a new career high in tackles, as he has tallied 49 stops over six games so far in 2022.