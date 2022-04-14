Elliott agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Elliott spent the past four years in Baltimore and totaled 23 tackles, one sack and one interception in six games in 2021 before going down with a torn biceps and torn pectoral. His signing with Detroit signals that he's healthy again, and he should have a sizable role in the secondary with his new team during the upcoming campaign.
