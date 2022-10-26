site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Sits out of practice
Oct 26, 2022
Elliott (finger) did not practice Wednesday.
It is unclear just when Elliott sustained his finger injury as he played in Week 7's loss against the Cowboys. The safety's compiled 49 tackles (38 solo), one interception and one pass breakup through his six games.
