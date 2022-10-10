Elliott racked up 12 tackles and one interception during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.

It seemed that Elliott was close to joining Tracy Walker (Achilles) on injured reserve after being carted off the field Sunday, but Elliott returned to total double-digit tackles for a second consecutive week. With opposing offenses likely to continue to run a high count of offensive plays against a Lions team that has been good on offense but terrible on defense, Elliott should have plenty of opportunities to maintain his IDP production coming out of the Lions' Week 6 bye.