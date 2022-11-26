Elliott recorded eight tackles in Thursday's 28-25 loss to the Bills.
Elliott was on the field for a season-high 73 snaps and recorded eight tackles for the second consecutive game. He now has 73 total stops on the season, only seven off the pace of his career-best mark. Across 10 games for the campaign, Elliott also has two passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovered.
