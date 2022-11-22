Elliott logged eight tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.
Elliott played all 76 of the Lions' defensive snaps Week 11 after being forced out with a concussion during last week's win over the Bears. The free safety also finished with a team high in tackles, and he now has 65 stops (52 solo), two passes defended and one interception over nine games in 2022. Elliott should easily log a new career high in tackles so long as he can remain healthy over the final seven weeks of the season.