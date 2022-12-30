Elliott (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Elliott will be sidelined for the second consecutive game with the shoulder injury he suffered Week 15 against the Jets. Ifeatu Melifonwu played 97 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps in Elliott's absence last week and could play a heavy role again Sunday.
