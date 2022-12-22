Elliott (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Panthers.

Elliott was forced out during Sunday's win over the Jets with a shoulder injury, which kept him sidelined during each practice of Week 16 prep. The fourth-year safety has recorded 91 tackles, three passes defended, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 13 games this season, so his absence will leave backups Ifeatu Melifonwu and C.J. Moore to step up into bigger roles versus Carolina. Elliott's next chance to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Jan. 1.