Elliott was knocked out of Sunday's contest versus Chicago during the first half, and he isn't anticipated to return due to concussion symptoms. With Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) already having been ruled inactive to begin the afternoon, C.J. Moore and JuJu Hughes are candidates to take on more safety snaps for the rest of the day.