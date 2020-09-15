Trufant avoided a serious hamstring injury and may play in Sunday's game versus the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Soft-tissue injuries have run through the Lions' secondary, as Jeff Okudah (hamstring) was inactive for the season opener and Justin Coleman sustained a hamstring injury in Week 1 that landed him on IR. However, Trufant's prognosis is more encouraging with the possibility of missing no game time. The Lions will release an injury report Wednesday that should reveal more about his odds of playing Sunday.