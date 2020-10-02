Trufant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Trufant was limited in practice all week, but he also was limited on Thursday and Friday last week before ultimately being inactive. The Lions will monitor his recovery leading up to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookie Jeff Okudah will likely start if Trufant can't go, and Week 3's assignment should be a bit easier with Saints wideout Michael Thomas (ankle) out of the picture.
