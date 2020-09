Trufant (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game in Arizona, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Trufant was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice, but he's likely to miss a second consecutive game with the hamstring injury he picked up in Detroit's season opener. If he can't go Sunday, Trufant will set his sights on returning in Week 4 against the Saints.