Trufant (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Trufant was listed as doubtful prior to this, so it's not exactly shocking. As a result, rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah will have a difficult task trying to contain All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins in what figures to be a high-octane matchup.
