Trufant suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return for the team's Week 1 contest against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Trufant was making his debut with the Lions and logged two tackles prior to his exit. If Trufant is unable to return, the team will be dangerously thin at cornerback as Justin Coleman (hamstring) also suffered an injury during the game while Jeff Okudah (hamstring) was unable to suit up.