Trufant (hamstring) registered 20 tackles, one sack, four pass breakups and one interception over six games in 2020.

After making a name for himself in Atlanta from 2013 to 2019, Trufant was supposed to be Detroit's replacement for the departed Darius Slay. However, not only did the 2013 first-round pick struggle to stay healthy, Trufant also finished the year as Detroit's worst-graded cornerback, per Pro Football Focus. The Lions now have a tough choice to make regarding the 30-year-old veteran who's recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury, as the team could save $6.5 million by cutting him loose this offseason at the cost of eating $6 million in dead money.