Trufant (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
The one-time Pro Bowl cornerback had been held out of Detroit's lineup the preceding two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener against Chicago. Trufant was able to log limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday this week before getting the green light from trainers, but his hamstring issue has surfaced once again, causing him to exit his second game of 2020. If Trufant is unable to return, former Jet Darryl Roberts may see an increase to his defensive snap count for the remainder of the contest.
