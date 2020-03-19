Lions' Desmond Trufant: Heads to Detroit
Trufant (forearm) agreed Wednesday with the Lions on a two-year, $21 million contract, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
The deal includes $14 million guaranteed. Trufant's 2019 season was cut short by a fractured forearm, but prior to the injury, he recorded 18 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions over nine games. The Falcons released him Wednesday in a cost-cutting move, but unsurprisingly, Trufant didn't take long to find work elsewhere. Detroit is expected to trade Darius Slay this offseason, so Trufant looks poised to serve as the Lions' top cornerback in 2020.
