Trufant (forearm) signed a two-year, $21 million contract with $14 million guaranteed with Detroit on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

Trufant's 2019 season was cut short by a fractured forearm, but he first recorded 18 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions over nine games. The Falcons let him go Wednesday afternoon, however, but he found a new team quickly. The Lions could trade Darius Slay this offseason, which would make Trufant the team's No. 1 cornerback in 2020. Regardless, he should play an every-down role.

