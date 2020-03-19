Lions' Desmond Trufant: Heads to NFC North
Trufant (forearm) signed a two-year, $21 million contract with $14 million guaranteed with Detroit on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
Trufant's 2019 season was cut short by a fractured forearm, but he first recorded 18 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions over nine games. The Falcons let him go Wednesday afternoon, however, but he found a new team quickly. The Lions could trade Darius Slay this offseason, which would make Trufant the team's No. 1 cornerback in 2020. Regardless, he should play an every-down role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...