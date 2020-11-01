Trufant (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Trufant has been hampered by a hamstring injury since training camp and will miss his fifth game of the season. The Lions will get Justin Coleman back to take over a starting role alongside Darryl Roberts and Amani Oruwariye, and rookie first-round pick Jeff Okudah should handle an expanded role as well. Trufant was limited in practice all week, so he has a good chance to return Week 9 against the Vikings.
