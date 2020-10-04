Trufant (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the Saints won't have star wideout Michael Thomas (ankle) available Week 4, Trufant's availability would still be a major coup for a Detroit defense that has surrendered 7.4 yards per attempt to opposing passers this season. The Lions' top cornerback has been sidelined since the season-opening loss to the Bears with the hamstring injury, but he looks poised to return from a two-game absence after he was able to practice in a limited capacity three times this week.