Trufant (hamstring) was held to limited participation during the Lions' practice session Thursday.
The 30-year-old cornerback has been thus far beleaguered by injury during his debut campaign with the Lions, suiting up for just Weeks 1 and 4 while playing less than 75 percent of the defensive workload in each of those contests. A limited practice at least hints that a return is on the horizon for Trufant, as he was held out of team drills entirely last week. If able to suit up for Week 8, he will face a Colts offense that accumulated 430 passing yards against the Bengals on Oct. 18 before heading into its bye.
