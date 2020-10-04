Trufant (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
Trufant will return to the lineup after missing the last two games, and he's expected to reclaim a starting cornerback role. The 30-year-old's assignment will be a bit easier with Michael Thomas (ankle) sitting out, so he'll focus on slowing down Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith.
