Trufant is questionable to return to Thursday's Week 12 matchup against Texans.
Trufant has missed several games due to hamstring injuries throughout the season. After playing in three consecutive games, it's possible that Trufant re-aggravated an earlier knock. If he is unable to return, the Lions will be without their top two corners against Deshaun Watson, who has already thrown for a pair of touchdown passes in the first half.
