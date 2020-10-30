Trufant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against Indianapolis, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Trufant logged a trio of limited practices this week, an indication that he should have a chance to retake the field Sunday. The veteran cornerback has only appeared in two games this season, in his inaugural campaign with the Lions.
