Trufant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Trufant was unable to practice all week, and he'll sit out against his former team as a result. He'll hope to dress for the first time since Week 4 when the Lions travel to Indianapolis in Week 8.
More News
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Still not practicing•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Remains sidelined by hamstring•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Hamstring issue not going away•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Officially active Sunday•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Likely to dress Week 4•