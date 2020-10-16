Trufant (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Trufant was unable to practice all week, as Detroit's Week 5 bye still didn't provide enough time for the veteran quarterback's hamstring to heal up. He'll hope to return to the practice field next week in an attempt to suit up in Atlanta.
