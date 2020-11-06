Trufant (hamstring) upgraded to a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Trufant has battled a hamstring injury all season, but he'll be able to take the field for the third time this season against Minnesota. The veteran cornerback's practice participation has trended up this week, as his full practice Friday comes on the heels of two limited sessions.