The Lions placed Trufant (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Trufant was forced out of Detroit's Week 12 loss to the Texans due to a hamstring injury, and the issue will now force him to sit out at least the next three games. With Jeff Okudah still nursing a shoulder injury, the Lions could struggle to adequately compensate at cornerback across from Justin Coleman.
