Trufant (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant during Thursday's practice session.
The former Falcon has made appearances in two of four games during his debut campaign in Detroit, sitting out Weeks 2 and 3 because of a nagging hamstring issue. Thus far in 2020, Trufant hasn't fared especially well when able to take the field, allowing a 77.8 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 144 when targeted in coverage. He remains questionable for a Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville's top-10 pass offense.
