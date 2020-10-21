Trufant (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Trufant has battled hamstring issues all year, missing three of the team's last four games. He's trending in the wrong direction to start the week, but a limited session Thursday would work in his favor. He's looking to get healthy for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, who selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
More News
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Remains sidelined by hamstring•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Hamstring issue not going away•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Officially active Sunday•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Likely to dress Week 4•
-
Lions' Desmond Trufant: Deemed questionable for Sunday•