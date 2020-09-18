Trufant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Although Trufant apparently avoided a serious hamstring injury, he still couldn't practice all week and will miss the divisional clash. The Lions' secondary will take a major hit against the Packers' passing attack that shredded the Vikings' secondary in Week 1. Darryl Roberts (calf) should enjoy a increase in usage while rookie No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah could be thrust into an immediate starting role in Week 2.