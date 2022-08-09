Funchess is competing for a back-end roster spot, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Head coach Dan Campbell reportedly said that he's looking to carry three tight ends on the game-day roster, specifically a blocker to complement T.J. Hockenson plus an all-purpose option behind them. With Brock Wright and Garrett Griffin the clear options competing for the blocking role, Funchess is seemingly left to compete with fifth-round rookie James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra for the other opening. While Mitchell is probably the favorite given the investment Detroit made in him, the 2015 second-round pick in Funchess could make a name for himself with a strong preseason.