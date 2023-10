The Lions elevated Ozigbo from the practice squad Saturday.

Ozgibo joined the Lions' practice squad on Sept. 20 after being cut by the team prior to the 53-man roster deadline at the end of training camp. If he plays Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ozigbo would fill a depth backfield role behind David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds with Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) ruled out for Week 6.