The Lions activated Kennard (undisclosed) off the Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Kennard signed a three-year pact with the Lions in March after recording between 41 and 61 tackles during each of his first four years in the league with the Giants. He's expected to fill the starting left outside linebacker spot for the Lions in 2018 and can now get to work following a delayed start to camp.

