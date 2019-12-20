Play

Kennard (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Kennard wasn't able to practice until Friday and was limited while doing so. Jahlani Tavai and Jalen Reeves-Maybin should continue to get extra playing time.

