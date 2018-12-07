Lions' Devon Kennard: Earns questionable tag
Kennard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Kennard suffered the hip injury last week against the Rams and was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday. Eli Harold would be called upon for a greater defensive role if Kennard is unable to play at Arizona.
