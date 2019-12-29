Play

Kennard exited Sunday's game against the Packers with a hamstring injury.

Kennard shook off a shoulder injury to suit up for Sunday's game, but it appears his day could be over. The 28-year-old outside linebacker didn't record a tackle before departing. If he's unable to return, Kennard will finish the year with 58 tackles and seven sacks, with the latter tying his career high.

